Kingsbury: Cardinals offense holding back in preseason

"For us, it's operations. Getting guys lined up. Proper footwork. Things like that." Kingsbury said of his preseason goals if it's not to work on the actual offense. "It's a challenge for Kyler. He wants to play. He wants to have success right away. He wants to light up every field he gets on. He's been trying to get more put in to these game plans. 'Are we game-planning this week? Are we game-planning? Can we do what we do?' That's been fun to see. He wants to go out and shine. He always has been the best, wherever he's played. He expects to be the best. That's what drives him."