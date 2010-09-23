Kindle, recovering from skull fracture, agrees to Ravens pact

The Baltimore Ravens and top draft pick Sergio Kindle have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, although the linebacker will not play this season.
Financial terms weren't disclosed.
Kindle fractured his skull shortly before training camp in July when he fell down two flights of stairs at a home in Austin, Texas, just two days before the Ravens opened camp.
The former University of Texas standout, a second-round selection in this year's draft, has been rehabilitating in Dallas, his hometown, but he underwent a series of neurological exams from independent doctors in Baltimore, which led the Ravens to believe he wouldn't be able to play in 2010.
Kindle will be placed on the reserve non-football injury list. He is expected to arrive in Maryland to sign his contract Friday.
