Kindle expected to make Ravens debut after year-long delay

Published: Aug 09, 2011 at 04:27 AM

Linebacker Sergio Kindle finally will make his debut for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Kindle, the Ravens' top pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, missed all of this past season after fracturing his skull during an offseason fall.

Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said Kindle will play in the Ravens' sub defense and in pass-rush situations.

"We want to get him out there, put him on the edge and let him go," Pagano said.

Cornerback Jimmy Smith, the Ravens' first-round pick in April, might play despite a nagging groin injury. Smith missed four practices because of the ailment before going through a portion of Saturday's and Monday's workouts.

"We're being pretty cautious with him still," Pagano said. "He jumped in there [Monday] and did a little bit of special teams and he got a few reps here and there. But we're making sure we don't push him too hard and he has another setback."

