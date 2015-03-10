Kiko Alonso provides inside look at trade to Philadelphia Eagles

Alonso got a warm greeting from Kelly when he arrived in Philly, which is a testament to how far he has come. Twice suspended by Kelly at Oregon -- the second time after an embarrassing arrest that became known in team circles as the "Goldilocks" incident -- Alonso cleaned up his act and fought his way to the next level, with the Bills selecting him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft following his breakout senior campaign.