Kickoff return rule will have negative fantasy impact

M.F.: This decision boils down to what kind of fantasy owner you are -- if you want to play it safe, Johnson is the best option. He's clearly an elite wide receiver, and I don't think he's hit his statistical ceiling. The Georgia Tech product is also quarterback proof, posting great numbers with the likes of Daunte Culpepper, Shaun Hill, Dan Orlovsky and Drew Stanton under center. If Matthew Stafford can avoid injuries in 2011, Megatron could be an even bigger stat-sheet monster. On the other hand, McFadden is an intriguing player. Despite the fact that he missed three games last season, the Raiders running back actually scored more fantasy points than Johnson in PPR leagues. Of course, the downside with McFadden is injuries -- he's never played more than 13 games in a season. If your league favors running backs and you're willing to take a risk, then McFadden could be your best option. Before concluding, let me quickly ring in on Nicks as well. While I don't think he has more value than Johnson, he's very close. In fact, I wouldn't be a bit surprised if he leads all wide receivers in fantasy points in 2011. Make no mistake, the Giants wideout is that good.