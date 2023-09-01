Kickoff 2023 competition rules

Kickoff 2023 competition

Official Rules

No Purchase Necessary to Enter or Win

Eligibility: The Kickoff 2023 competition(the "Promotion") is open to legal residents of the United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland) and the Republic of Ireland who are 18 years old or older as of the date of entry. Employees, officers, directors, agents and representatives of NFL International Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), the National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL Properties LLC, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL International LLC, NFL Productions LLC and each of their respective affiliates and subsidiaries, and all of their sponsors, licensees, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, advertising and promotion agencies (the "Released Parties"), and each such individual's immediate family members (mother, father, sister, brother, child, husband, wife and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate or win. Void outside the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland and where prohibited by law. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final on matters relating to this Promotion.

Promotion Period: The Promotion begins at 12:01am British Summer Time ("BST") on Thursday, September 7 and ends at 11:59 pm on Monday, September 11 (the "Promotion Period").

How to Participate:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. During the Promotion Period, visit NFL.com and follow the directions provided to complete the form and submit the provided registration form with all required information to receive one (1) entry. Questions do not need to be answered correctly to receive an entry. Entries must be received 11:59 pm on Monday, September 11 to be eligible for participation. Limit one (1) entry per person and per email address per day. Entrants attempting to use multiple email addresses or identities may be disqualified, at Sponsor's sole discretion. Additional entries from any person or email address in excess of the stated limitation will be void. Entrants must fully complete and submit all non-optional information requested on the registration form to be eligible. Incomplete and inaccurate entries are void and will be disqualified. If you choose to visit the URL and enter using your mobile phone, standard data fees may apply. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

The use of script, macro or automated devices (or any other devices intended to automate or subvert any aspect of entry) to enter the Promotion is prohibited and any entry through such means and any entry that is deemed to be ineligible (in accordance with these Official Rules) are void. The name of the "authorized account holder" associated with any given email address will be deemed to be the entrant and must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned an email address by an Internet access provider, an online service provider or another organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Proof (to Sponsor's satisfaction) of being the authorized account holder may be required by Sponsor. All entries become the exclusive property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, stolen, incomplete, misdirected, delayed, garbled, inaccurate, or undelivered registration forms or entries, or for telephonic, human, electronic or computer failures, problems or errors, interruptions in service due to system upgrades, repairs, modifications or other causes, failures or malfunctions of connections, electronics, satellite, network, cable, Internet Service Provider (ISP), phones, mobile, or other devices (including wireless phones/handsets or other wireless devices), phone lines or telephone systems, traffic congestion on the internet, technical or mechanical malfunctions, or other malfunctions or errors, whether caused by equipment, programming, human error or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of registration forms, entries or the announcement of the prize(s), the cancellation or postponement of any game or event that may be part of the prize (if applicable), or for any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer or wireless device relating to or resulting from participation in this Promotion, or for printing, typographical, human or other errors appearing in these Official Rules or other Promotion-related materials. Entrants are responsible for any charges of online service providers or wireless carriers. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to void any entries of entrants whom the Sponsor believes have attempted to tamper with or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Promotion or is in violation of these Official Rules.

*Personal Data: *Sponsor and the Released Parties will not enter into any correspondence, including email, with non-winning entrants relating to such entrants' participation in the Promotion. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual found tampering with the participation process or entry materials or otherwise interfering with the proper administration of the Promotion or violating these Official Rules.

The following personal information will be collected by Sponsor in this Promotion for the purposes of administering the Promotion and verifying an entrant in the event their participation qualifies for a prize and otherwise in accordance with the Sponsor's Privacy Notice at https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy: name, email address, mailing address and phone number. Failure to provide all necessary personal information may result in entrant's entry in the Promotion being deemed ineligible. Sponsor is not responsible for any false or missing information. Entrants agree that their personal information will be stored and processed by Sponsor in the United States. Entrant personal information may also be transferred to countries outside of the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland, including the United States. Such other countries may not have privacy laws and regulations that provide the same level of protection to those that exist in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. By providing personal information in connection with the Promotion, entrants hereby expressly consent to such transfers of their personal information to the United States or other countries. Entrants have the right to review, rectify or cancel any personal data held by Sponsor by contacting Sponsor at https://digitalcare.nfl.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000328793 or by emailing GDPR@nfl.com. Entrants also have the right to lodge questions or complaints with a supervisory authority at any time.

In the event an entrant opted-in to receive marketing communications from Sponsor or to allow Sponsor to share their personal information with other individuals or companies and no longer wish to do so, or entrant no longer wishes to participate in the Promotion, entrant may inform Sponsor at any time by contacting Sponsor at GDPR@nfl.com. Sponsor 's Privacy Notice can be reviewed at: https://www.nfl.com/help/privacy.

Sponsor agrees to ensure that the collection of all personal information complies with all applicable laws, including without limitation, all national and local laws, policies, regulations, including the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") (collectively "Applicable Laws"). Where required by Applicable Laws, Sponsor will deploy appropriate notices and functionality to obtain authorizations and consents as required.

Winner Selection: One (1) potential winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted on or about Thursday, September 14th from among all the eligible entries received throughout the Promotion Period. The potential winner will be notified at the email address provided in his/her registration form and must respond to the notification email within five (5) days from the time of initial email notification and may be required to execute and return a declaration of eligibility, a liability release and, where lawful, a publicity release (with each such document being no more than a re-statement of one or more provisions of these Official Rules). If such documents are not returned within the time period specified by Sponsor, email notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact any potential winner or a potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor's discretion, an alternate winner may be selected. Odds of winning a prize depend upon the total number of eligible entries received.

Prize: One (1) NFL Jersey of the winner's choice.

No Substitutes; Additional Costs: No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of prize (or portion thereof) is permitted except by the Sponsor who reserves the right to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. Winner is solely responsible for any and all costs or fees associated with acceptance and/or use of the prize not specified herein as being awarded including, without limitation, any applicable taxes, withholdings, ground or air transportation, meals, gratuities, accommodations and souvenirs.

Publicity Release; Release of Liability: By entering the Promotion, all entrants agree that (A) the NFL Parties and their sponsors and partners may use (unless prohibited by law), the name, country/city residence, photograph, any recording (voice, film or video), and/or likeness of any entrant, winner or their guest (if applicable) for advertising, trade and/or any other purposes in any media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, permission or notification; (B) the Released Parties shall have no liability and will not be held responsible for any claim, action, liability, loss, injury or damage, including, without limitation, personal injury or death or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a prize and any travel or travel-related activity thereto (including, but not limited to, attendance at a game or event), as applicable, or participation in this Promotion. Notwithstanding anything elsewhere in these Official Rules, no person's or entity's liability for death or personal injury caused by its negligence shall be limited in any way, and nor shall their liability for fraud or for any other matter where liability may not as a matter of law be limited or excluded. Where these Official Rules provide for discretion exercisable by a Released Party that could otherwise be capable of causing a significant imbalance in the parties' rights and obligation hereunder, to the detriment of a consumer and contrary to the requirement of good faith, shall be exercised reasonably and in good faith.

Sponsor's Reservation of Rights: The Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend, and/or terminate this Promotion for any reason, including should viruses, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Promotion and, in the case of termination, at its discretion, select the potential winner/s from among all eligible non-suspect entries received prior to the event that required such termination.

Governing Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and the Sponsor in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of England and Wales. Any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion, or any prize awarded, shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

Governing Law for Republic of Ireland Residents: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and the Sponsor in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the Republic of Ireland. Any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Promotion, or any prize awarded, shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Republic of Ireland courts.

Sponsor: NFL International Ltd., 8th Floor, 30 Panton Street, London SW1Y4AJ United Kingdom. You may request the name of the winner by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope no later than Tuesday, September 26, 2023 to the foregoing address. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Jebbit.