Kicker Stephen Gostkowski re-signs with Patriots

The New England Patriots on Tuesday brought back Gostkowski on a two-year deal, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is for $8.5 million over two years with $5.5 million guaranteed.
ESPN first reported the news of the signing.
The 35-year-old Gostkowski lasted on the free-agent market for a little less than month, but re-signing with the Patriots remained a priority, as NFL Network's Mike Giardi pointed out the veteran kicker told him a return to New England was his "first choice."
Gostkowski entered the league in 2006 as a fourth-round pick out of Memphis with the Patriots, and along the way helped New England win three Super Bowls.
On his career, Gostkowski has totaled 1,743 career regular-season points with an 87.4 percentage of kicks made. He is a two-time All-Pro selection (2008 and 2015) and has been named to four Pro Bowls (2008, 2013-15).