Kicker Connor Barth signs with Buccaneers

Published: Aug 26, 2015 at 02:04 PM
Chris Wesseling

Connor Barth is returning to Tampa.

A day after being released by the Denver Broncos, Barth signed a deal with the Buccaneers, the team announced Thursday. The deal is for two years at a maximum value of $2.75 million, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of his decision.

Barth kicked for the Bucs from 2009 to 2013, drawing the franchise tag in 2012.

One of the most accurate kickers of the past half-decade, Barth has drilled 85.3 percent of his field goals and 100 percent of his extra points.

The veteran should be considered the favorite to win the team's kicking duties after the Bucs watched incumbent Patrick Murray miss a pair of field goals and an extra point in the first two preseason games.

