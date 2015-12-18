Khalil Mack's dominance, Big Ben's release and an L.A. update

3) There was back and forth this week on whether the NFL will kick $100 million into St. Louis' stadium effort, but the idea itself is rife with problems. First, it's fair to ask whether or not Oakland and San Diego would be afforded similar help. Second, there's the question of whether it would get through a three-quarters vote of owners. Third, there's the question of whether Rams owner Stan Kroenke would accept the help. The bottom line is that Kroenke's goal in securing a new stadium is to change the economics of the franchise, and, per club sources, Kroenke sees St. Louis' current deal as falling far short of doing that, viewing the deal as substantially worse than the one the Vikings got in Minneapolis. All that would set up an interesting circumstance if the Rams are denied entry to Los Angeles, prompting Kroenke to look at all options in and out of St. Louis. The next step will be the three clubs submitting relocation applications, with the window to do so opening Jan. 4. The hope of all parties was that, by now, the league would have found an elegant solution and would be in the final stages of brokering a deal. No one thought this would come to a vote that didn't have a predetermined result. But here we are: The owners don't have any idea which way this will go with less than a month until the Jan. 12-13 meeting.