Khalil Mack: Raiders QB Derek Carr 'is the chosen one'

Much of Carr's 2014 QB class has struggled with either performance or injury. Blake Bortles' fundamentals have regressed. Teddy Bridgewater is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo missed his second game with an injury and will go back to being Tom Brady's caddie. The rest have either been cut or stashed on benches. (Here is where we note the Cleveland Browns selected Johnny Manziel 14 spots ahead of Carr.)