Khalil Mack, J.J. Watt among Players of the Month

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month after shining on the big stage Monday night. With the Chiefs down by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the second-year gunslinger led two touchdown drives, showing off the remarkable out-of-pocket accuracy and ball speed that earned him the starting gig in Kansas City and early-season MVP chatter. Mahomes threw for 192 yards outside of the pocket on Monday night, the most by any quarterback in the past decade.