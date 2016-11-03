Key stats from Mike McCoy's tenure in San Diego

With Mike McCoy being fired by the Chargers on Sunday, NFL Research takes a look back at McCoy's track record as the head coach in San Diego.
Mike McCoy's record in San Diego
-2016: 5-11
-2015: 4-12
-2014: 9-7
-2013: 9-7
-Career W-L: 27-37 (.422)
McCoy's postseason resume
San Diego's ranks under McCoy
-The offensive production during McCoy's tenure remained pretty consistent throughout. The Chargers averaged 23.3 points per game from 2013-2014 (the team had an 18-14 record over that span), and then averaged 22.8 PPG from 2015-2016 (team had a 9-23 record over that span).
Struggling with finishing games
-Week 1 at KC: Blew 17-point lead in final 10 minutes, lost 33-27 in OT
-Week 4 vs. NO: Led 34-21, but allowed 2 TD in final five minutes to lose
-Week 10 vs. MIA: Led 24-21 with 4:04 remaining, but lost 31-24
-Week 13 vs. TB: Led 21-17 entering fourth quarter, lost 28-21
-Week 15 vs. OAK: Led 16-13 entering fourth quarter, lost 19-16
Phillip Rivers' ascent under McCoy
-From 2006-2012 (before McCoy's tenure), Phillip Rivers averaged 3,963 pass yards per season, 27 TD passes per season and a 94.8 passer rating.
-From 2006-2012 (during McCoy's tenure), Rivers averaged 4,486 pass yards per season, 31 pass TDs per season and a 95.1 passer rating.
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