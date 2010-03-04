Key questions and answers about 2010 NFL free agency

Q. What determines an unrestricted free agent?

A. A player with six or more accrued seasons whose contract has expired. He is free to sign with any club, with no compensation owed to his old club, through July 22 (or the first scheduled day of the first NFL training camp, whichever is later). At that point, his rights revert to his old club if it made a "tender" offer (110 percent of last year's salary) to him by June 1. His old club then has until the Tuesday after the 10th week of the season (Nov. 16) to sign him. If he does not sign by Nov. 16, he must sit out the season. If no tender is offered by June 1, the player can be signed by any club at any time throughout the season.