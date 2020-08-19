Key new terms for 2020 fantasy football season

Fantasy football is an ever-evolving game. Over the years, fantasy enthusiasts have seen changes in nearly every aspect of the pastime from draft strategy to roster construction to the introduction of advanced analytics in evaluating and predicting player performance.
The next evolution in fantasy football will focus on how people talk about the game. As such, here are some changes you can expect to see when analyzing fantasy leagues.
|Old Term
|New Term
|Auction/Auction Draft
|Salary Cap/Salary Cap Draft
|Price/Cost
|Salary
|Owner
|Manager
|Owned
|Rostered
|Won/Win/Winning Bid
|Signed
|Waiver Acquisition Budged (WAB)
|Waiver Budget
|Average Auction Value (AAV)
|Average Salary
The fundamentals of fantasy football will remain the same, but we believe these changes will help us better communicate with our users. Happy drafting!