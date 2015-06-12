Kevin Williams, Saints reach one-year deal

Williams, 34, played all 16 games with the Seattle Seahawks last season, starting in place of injured run-stuffer Brandon Mebane down the stretch.
Although Williams is a bit long in the tooth entering his 13th NFL season, he proved to be a capable rotational lineman in 2014.
Williams has appeared in 187 career games with 179 starts, recording 495 tackles, 63 sacks, 68 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and 13 fumble recoveries.
The former Minnesota Vikings star will add valuable depth to a Saints defensive line dealing with a string of offseason injuries.
