Kevin White to practice Tuesday for Bears

The Bears plan to have their rookie wideout -- the No. 7 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft -- begin his 21-day practice window on Tuesday, the team announced.
Stashed away on the physically unable to perform list since the preseason with a shin injury, White must practice Tuesday or be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
White told the Tribune last month that he was "not closing the door" on playing this season because "that would be like quitting."
The Bears picked White in hopes that he would replace Brandon Marshall as a starting target across from Alshon Jeffery. Instead, the Bears have played the entire way without their first-round receiver, while Jeffery has made just five appearances.
Even a minor contribution from White would provide the rookie with a much-needed dose of confidence heading into 2016.