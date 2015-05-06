 Skip to main content
Kevin White, Eddie Goldman agree to terms with Bears

May 06, 2015
Chris Wesseling

The Chicago Bears have continued their recent trend of signing draft picks in expedited fashion.

The team announced Wednesday that first-round wide receiver Kevin White and second-round defensive tackle Eddie Goldman have agreed to terms on four-year contracts. White signed a four-year, $16.5 million deal that will have a fifth-year team option, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Bears had already locked up fourth-round running back Jeremy Langford, fifth-round defensive back Adrian Amos and sixth-round guard Tayo Fabuluje on Monday, leaving third-round center Hroniss Grasu as the lone unsigned draft pick.

Although the coaching staff has yet to delineate White's role, the No. 7 overall pick is the heavy favorite to fill Brandon Marshall's void as the starter opposite Alshon Jeffery.

White is not just a physical marvel at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds with 4.35 wheels. We also found him to be the most humorous and charismatic of the first-round draft picks we encountered in Chicago last week.

No one should be surprised if he's in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors by December.

At 6-foot-4 and 336 pounds, Goldman is a prototypical two-down run stuffer. He is likely slotted in at nose tackle as new coordinator Vic Fangio transitions to a 3-4 defense in Chicago.

Barring a surprise, the first two draft picks of general manager Ryan Pace's Bears career will enter the 2015 season as starters.

