Kevin White, Eddie Goldman agree to terms with Bears

The team announced Wednesday that first-round wide receiver Kevin White and second-round defensive tackle Eddie Goldman have agreed to terms on four-year contracts. White signed a four-year, $16.5 million deal that will have a fifth-year team option, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
The Bears had already locked up fourth-round running back Jeremy Langford, fifth-round defensive back Adrian Amos and sixth-round guard Tayo Fabuluje on Monday, leaving third-round center Hroniss Grasu as the lone unsigned draft pick.
Although the coaching staff has yet to delineate White's role, the No. 7 overall pick is the heavy favorite to fill Brandon Marshall's void as the starter opposite Alshon Jeffery.
White is not just a physical marvel at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds with 4.35 wheels. We also found him to be the most humorous and charismatic of the first-round draft picks we encountered in Chicago last week.
No one should be surprised if he's in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors by December.
At 6-foot-4 and 336 pounds, Goldman is a prototypical two-down run stuffer. He is likely slotted in at nose tackle as new coordinator Vic Fangio transitions to a 3-4 defense in Chicago.
Barring a surprise, the first two draft picks of general manager Ryan Pace's Bears career will enter the 2015 season as starters.
