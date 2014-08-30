Kevin Vickerson released by Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have cut ties with a key run defender who has started 25 games over the past two years.
Roster cuts tracker
Vickerson, 31, started alongside Terrance Knighton until a dislocated hip ended his season in late November. He was replaced by 2013 first-round draft pick Sylvester Williams, who is now entrenched as a starter.
The eight-year veteran's fate was sealed when former New York Giants' second-round draft pick Marvin Austin began turning heads in offseason and training-camp practices. The Broncos "love" Austin, who has been better than expected, confirms NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Vickerson is free to sign with any team in need of a rotational run-plugger.
The Broncos also waived safety Duke Ihenacho and rookie linebacker Shaquil Barrett. Ihenacho started 14 games last season, but was made expendable by the Broncos' offseason signing of T.J. Ward.
