Kevin Kolb vs. John Skelton: Who will win Cardinals' QB job?

However, Kolb looked inexperienced and overwhelmed last season as the Cardinals' starter. Part of his struggles certainly could be attributed to the lockout and impact of a condensed offseason on his ability to fully grasp the offense. Without the benefit of minicamps and OTAs to work out the kinks, Kolb suffered through his growing pains during game action. For instance, he didn't appear to have a complete mastery of the Cardinals' passing game, so he would struggle moving on to his second or third read in the progression when the primary target was covered. As a result, he took a number of hits and sacks within the pocket, and appeared jumpy when rushers closed. In looking at the majority of his interceptions from last year, it was the threat of the rush that led him to toss errant passes into traffic. If Kolb is going to blossom into the franchise quarterback Cardinals officials envisioned, he must rediscover his nerve within the pocket.