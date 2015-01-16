Around the NFL

Kevin Coyle returning as Dolphins DC, per report

Published: Jan 16, 2015 at 10:06 AM
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Dolphins are holding on to their embattled defensive coordinator.

Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reported Friday that Kevin Coyle will stay in the position for another season after coach Joe Philbin dismissed the idea of replacing him with Jim Schwartz, Vic Fangio or another available play-caller.

"This is indeed an election," wrote Salguero. "But only one man gets a vote. That man is Philbin. And he's cast his vote in favor of Coyle. So wish Coyle success."

Dolphins fans are unlikely to be impressed with Philbin's thinking after watching Miami crumble down the stretch to give up 165.3 rushing yards per game from Week 12 onward. The Dolphins also ranked 20th in points allowed per tilt, their worst finish in that category since 2009.

Coyle landed on the radar in September after The Herald reported that Dolphins players were "beyond furious, irate" at the coordinator's game plan and defensive adjustments in a 34-15 loss to the Chiefs at home in Week 3.

We expect plenty of changes for a defense that gave up 28, 41, 35 and 37 points over their last four games. The Dolphins don't view Coyle as the problem, though -- at least not Philbin.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Championship Sunday and makes our picks for each game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

