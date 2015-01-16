Kevin Coyle returning as Dolphins DC, per report

Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reported Friday that Kevin Coyle will stay in the position for another season after coach Joe Philbin dismissed the idea of replacing him with Jim Schwartz, Vic Fangio or another available play-caller.
"This is indeed an election," wrote Salguero. "But only one man gets a vote. That man is Philbin. And he's cast his vote in favor of Coyle. So wish Coyle success."
Coyle landed on the radar in September after The Herald reported that Dolphins players were "beyond furious, irate" at the coordinator's game plan and defensive adjustments in a 34-15 loss to the Chiefs at home in Week 3.
We expect plenty of changes for a defense that gave up 28, 41, 35 and 37 points over their last four games. The Dolphins don't view Coyle as the problem, though -- at least not Philbin.
