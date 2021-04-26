Kevin Colbert: Steelers prefer draft prospects who didn't opt out of 2020 season

What's more interesting, perhaps, is that Colbert took such a stance before the 2020 season had even been played, well before we knew the league wouldn't get an NFL Scouting Combine in 2021, and that the 2020 film would end up being the most reliable source of information. Then again, you don't end up working in the same front office for 20-plus years without an identity and conviction in your beliefs.

Speaking of conviction, the Steelers might need that this weekend when it comes to figuring out a long-term solution under center. The time has come to determine who will succeed ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ in a fashion similar to how he once received the keys from Tommy Maddox.

"Again, wide open to all of it. If you look at our current depth, obviously we have four NFL veteran quarterbacks on our roster, which I feel great about," Colbert said. "We also have three of those four that are in the last year of their so-called deals, when you look at it realistically. So it's an unusual group in that we do have four. Can you add a young one? Absolutely. We always have to be on the look for that next guy and try to predict the value of taking that player at that position because most likely a young quarterback won't play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021.

... "It goes all the way back to Ben. Ben wasn't a sure pick when we were sitting there at 11 because we had more pressing issues than a quarterback because Tommy (Maddox) had done some good things for us. It wasn't like we couldn't have started a season with Tommy. When Ben was there for us, it would've been a huge mistake not to take him. So we'll always be open to adding what we believe is the most critical position. But again, we feel good about having four vets to work with at this point."

The veterans include Roethlisberger, ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿, ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ and futures signing ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿. Realistically, maybe two of that quartet have a legitimate shot at being the starter in 2022. It's more likely that none are -- unless Haskins proves he can become a pro -- especially if Pittsburgh snags a quarterback this weekend.