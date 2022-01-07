Kevin Byard says Titans seek No. 1 seed, 'revenge' vs. Texans: 'We know what's at stake'

The Tennessee Titans might not get the respect they deserve, but they have a great opportunity to cement their standing among AFC contenders this weekend.

With a win over Houston, Tennessee will secure the conference's top seed and home-field advantage in the playoffs. Such a result would mark the first time Tennessee clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC since 2008, and only the third time the Titans secured the top seed since the NFL began seeding teams for home-field advantage in playoff games in 1975.

Safety Kevin Byard earned his second Pro Bowl selection this season and is fully aware of how important Sunday can be for Tennessee.

"We're very excited. Obviously, we know what's at stake," Byard said during an appearance on Good Morning Football. "We know the one seed is at stake. Obviously, we already clinched the division, we clinched the playoffs.

"Sometimes going into this last game of the year, guys (will) kind of look over a team like Houston. But obviously they beat us up pretty bad last time we played them; we turned the ball over four times and didn't get any turnovers. So I think the motivation is obviously a little bit revenge on our division opponent, who we pretty much see at the end of the season every year for the past three years. Every year's gotten bigger.

"The first time, it was to clinch a playoff spot. Last year, it was to clinch the division. But this year, we're trying to clinch this one seed. So a lot of motivation coming into this game."

Such an achievement would be significant beyond home-field advantage. The Titans have been forced to fight their way through the second half of the 2021 season without their best player, running back Derrick Henry, who hasn't played since Week 8 due to injury.