Kessler day-to-day; X-rays reveal no broken bones

Rookie starter Cody Kessler went to the locker room early in the second quarter of Sunday's game with injuries to his ribs and chest and did not return. The injury came on a disastrous play where he threw the ball backward and was planted into the ground by Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower. The ball went out the side of the end zone for a safety to give New England an early nine-point lead in a game it went on to win 33-13.