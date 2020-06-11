Around the NFL

Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 07:53 AM

Kerryon Johnson: No problem with Lions drafting RB D'Andre Swift

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Reggie Bush's first season with the club in 2013. No Lions RB has gone for even 700 yards since Joique Bell the following year in 2014.

The Lions thought they had the man to end those streaks in Kerryon Johnson when they drafted him in the second round (43rd overall) in 2018. Injuries, however, have relegated the back to 18 games the past two seasons. He rushed for 641 yards as a rookie in 2018 and 403 in eight games last season, scoring six total touchdowns in two years.

In order to supplement the dynamic but oft-injured running back this offseason, the Lions used another second-round pick (35th) on D'Andre Swift, a dual-threat RB out of Georgia.

Johnson isn't fretting about competing for carries.

"Look, I knew we were going to draft a running back eventually," Johnson said Wednesday, via the Detroit News. "I think we got, in my opinion, definitely one of the top two (in the draft). I love having a running back. I love winning games and I think he can help us do that, so I wasn't tripping at all."

Swift, who earned back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Bulldogs, brings dual-threat ability to Detroit and can hit a home run on any touch.

"He's a phenomenal player," Johnson said. "I remember playing against him in college. I hated seeing him, every time. We played against Nick Chubb and Sony (Michel) and I'm telling you, when that kid stepped on the field, he's lightning in a bottle. He's a threat to go 80 yards, 70, 60, every time he touches it.

"He's a lot more elusive than I am, I would say so, and I think everybody would agree to that. But just having multiple running backs that are capable of running the ball at an efficient level, whether the style is different or the style is the same, just take the stress off one another."

The Lions rushing attack struggled each time Johnson got injured the past two seasons. Adding a dynamic player in Swift offers Detroit's offense two players who can make defenders miss and pick up chunk gains out of the backfield. Given his pedigree and pass-catching acumen, it would not be stunning to see Swift surpass Johnson in snaps during his rookie campaign. Regardless, both should share the backfield plenty and could allow OC Darrell Bevell to deploy some two-back sets in certain situations.

Related Content

Rams RB Darrell Henderson ready to roll after ankle surgery
news

Rams RB Darrell Henderson ready to roll after ankle surgery

Let the Rams' RB competition begin. Darrell Henderson is back after an ankle injury cut short his first year. With Todd Gurley gone, Henderson will battle Malcolm Brown and rookie Cam Akers for touches.
Saints TE coach: Jared Cook a 'one-on-one nightmare' for defenses
news

Saints TE coach: Jared Cook a 'one-on-one nightmare' for defenses

Following Jared Cook's second-half skyrocket, Saints tight ends coach Dan Campbell believes the TE will pick up where he left off last season. 
Colts QB Philip Rivers 'aggravated' by talk he was washed up
news

Colts QB Philip Rivers 'aggravated' by talk he was washed up

Rivers struggled in Los Angeles behind an offensive line that had more holes than a golf course, but in Indianapolis this season, the aging QB will play behind one of the best O-lines in the NFL. 
Thomas Davis: NFL players using voices in 'right way'
news

Thomas Davis: NFL players using voices in 'right way'

Are NFL players' voices being heard and are they exerting their influence? Redskins veteran linebacker Thomas Davis believes they are. 
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on from the sidelines prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 34-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Richard Sherman: This time 'nobody can turn their eyes away'

While previous calls to combat social inequality went unanswered, 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman believes this time might well be different. "The impact will be greater."
Patrick Mahomes on players' video: Why not use my platform?
news

Patrick Mahomes on players' video: Why not use my platform?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu discussed their participation in a player video in which they called on the league to condemn racism and a systemic oppression of black people.
Buccaneers, Lions reopen facilities; coaches still work from home
news

Buccaneers, Lions reopen facilities; coaches still work from home

NFL teams continue to reopen their respective facilities, with the Buccaneers and Lions following suit Wednesday.
A detail view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet is seen on the playing field during an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Falcons 28-12. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Vikings announce $5 million donation to social justice causes

The Vikings and the Wilf family on Wednesday announced a $5 million donation to social justice causes throughout the United States. 
New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta. The Jets won the game 22-10. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley says he's been cleared for all activity

C.J. Mosley is back. The Jets linebacker expects to fully participate in training camp after being sidelined by a groin injury for most of his first season in New York.
A statue of former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson stands outside an entrance to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, July 10, 2018. New owner David Tepper said during a news conference at the stadium Tuesday that he is contractually obligated to retain the statue. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
news

Panthers moving Jerry Richardson statue in interest of public safety 

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they are moving the statue of former owner Jerry Richardson "in the interest of public safety."
Scenes from the NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit held Monday, June 24, 2019 in Atlanta. (Kara Durrette/AP Images for NFL)
news

NFL, Black College Football HOF to host QB Coaching Summit June 22-23

The third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit will take place virtually from June 22-23 and feature sessions led by Steelers owner Art Rooney II, Bills president Kim Pegula, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, among others.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL