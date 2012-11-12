Kenyon Coleman tears tricep, placed on IR by Dallas Cowboys

IRVING, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys defensive end Kenyon Coleman is out for the season with a torn triceps muscle in his left arm.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday that Coleman will be placed on injured-reserve and have surgery.

The 11th-year pro sustained the injury during the third quarter of Sunday's 38-23 victory at Philadelphia.

Coleman started seven games this season, missing two with a knee injury. The 33-year-old could become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Defensive end Sean Lissemore could return this week after missing most of the past five games with a high ankle sprain.

