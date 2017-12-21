Kenyan Drake in Week 16 fantasy sleeper matchup

With Antonio Brown out for most of the contest, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant both led the team with six targets in Week 15. Their usage was quite different, however. Bryant led the team with 88.91 targeted air yards (14.8 per target), while Smith-Schuster finished behind Brown and Jesse James with 24.99 (4.2 per target). He accumulated most of his yardage after the catch. Despite being used in the vertical game more often, Bryant averaged 3.1 yards of separation to 2.7 for his rookie teammate in what was easily Bryant's best game since 2015. Smith-Schuster also got far more room to work off the line with 6.3 yards of cushion to just 4.5 for Bryant. The Texans may look to defend this duo differently than New England did last week, but judging by their usage in Week 15, Bryant will be the high-upside but volatile asset while Smith-Schuster has a more viable path to a floor.