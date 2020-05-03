Kenyan Drake doesn't see tag as 'slap in the face'

"With them tagging me, it wasn't really a slap in the face or anything," Drake said Friday in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, via the team website. "They wanted to get a gauge on my market and everything happened how it did. With me signing the tag, it put me in a pretty decent position from a financial standpoint, especially amongst my fellow running backs. I'm fortunate they saw in me what I see in myself, and hopefully we can continue to work on a long-term deal in the future."