Around the NFL

Kenrick Ellis, New York Giants reach contract

Published: Mar 18, 2015 at 06:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kenrick Ellis is switching locker rooms at MetLife Stadium.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the former New York Jets defensive lineman will sign a one-year contract with the Giants. NFL Media's Albert Breer adds the deal is worth $1.65 million with $500,000 guaranteed.

The 27-year-old Ellis was a rotational player with the Jets, playing just 158 snaps in 2014, mostly manning the nose tackle position. He had just five career starts with Gang Green, none coming last season.

A former fourth-round pick in 2011, Ellis could be in line to earn starting minutes for the Giants next year on an interior with Johnathan Hankins. A two-down run stuffer, Ellis should help improve a woeful Giants run defense that ranked 30th in the NFL in 2014.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast is joined by Lindsay Rhodes and analyzes every free-agent move. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

