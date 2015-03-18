Kenrick Ellis, New York Giants reach contract

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the former New York Jets defensive lineman will sign a one-year contract with the Giants. NFL Media's Albert Breer adds the deal is worth $1.65 million with $500,000 guaranteed.
The 27-year-old Ellis was a rotational player with the Jets, playing just 158 snaps in 2014, mostly manning the nose tackle position. He had just five career starts with Gang Green, none coming last season.
A former fourth-round pick in 2011, Ellis could be in line to earn starting minutes for the Giants next year on an interior with Johnathan Hankins. A two-down run stuffer, Ellis should help improve a woeful Giants run defense that ranked 30th in the NFL in 2014.
