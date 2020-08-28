Around the NFL

Kenosha native Melvin Gordon on Jacob Blake shooting: 'That could have been my family'

Published: Aug 28, 2020 at 11:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and resulting unrest have emotionally affected countless Americans, but it especially impacted Melvin Gordon.

Gordon, a native of Kenosha, stood in front of a room full of his Denver Broncos teammates Thursday and attempted to address the situation, which hit incredibly close to home. He later explained those feelings to ESPN Madison's Jim Rutledge.

"This is the problem," Gordon said. "You try to find and justify a reason for shooting a man seven times in the back. I just don't understand -- in front of the kids, friends, family -- and when there's three guys there. It's not like he's putting up a fight or anything. It's just, there are better ways to go about that than just pulling a trigger on a man.

"I was so emotional because I have family that was out there that seen the shooting, and that could have been them. That could have been one of my family members getting shot in the back seven times. That could have been my family shot in the middle of the street -- one of my family, one of my friends. And that was just so disheartening. ... It hurts even more when hits at home -- when it's at home and in your own backyard and it's your people."

Because of the combination of training camp and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gordon can't return to Kenosha to be with his family during a very painful time.

He mentioned his own experiences with police, saying "the crazy thing is I've met more good cops than I've met bad," which he wondered aloud if it had to do with his status as a famous professional football player. That doesn't mean Gordon hasn't been fearful in his own interactions with police, though.

"But I'll be scared. I'll be scared to make the wrong move," he said. "I'm not blind to seeing what's going on. I see it and I'll be nervous, but most of the cops that I've had an encounter with, they've actually been great guys. Nothing [like] what I've seen on social media, but that still doesn't take away from the fear when I get pulled over making a wrong turn or driving a little too fast or in a car doing whatever, whatever the case may be, that I'm not afraid that if I make the wrong move, it might be my last move."

Ultimately, despite the worldwide protests and the public showings of solidarity in support of ending systemic racism and police brutality, things don't appear to be changing fast enough, or if at all, Gordon said.

"We're trying to do things the right way, and it just seems as if nothing is coming across good enough because yet we continue to see actions like that," Gordon said. "It's just sad, man. It's just sad, because you're putting Black people in a corner and it's just like, 'Man, our hands is tied. ... What do you want us to do at this point?'"

"It's just trying to change people's minds at this point," Gordon added. "One of our coaches, he talked and he said, 'Martin Luther King tried to do this; it's just a battle we've been battling with for years.' ... We might not see change in our generation, but what our coach mentioned today [was that] we'll have kids, I'll have kids, and hopefully the change can be for them. Things don't happen overnight. We can't get people to realize things overnight. But we have to take steps toward that."

Related Content

NFL Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, left, talks with former teammate Charles "Peanut" Tillman before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
news

Bears: Brian Urlacher comments do not reflect values of organization

The Chicago Bears are distancing themselves from recent insensitive social media comments made by Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher regarding the Kenosha (Wis.) police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, and subsequent decision of NBA players to sit out playoff games.
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Brian Flores, Dolphins return to practice, want change: 'This is not something I take lightly'

Led by second-year coach Brian Flores, one of just three Black head coaches in the NFL in 2020, Miami returned to work, and practice, on Friday.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Training Camp Buzz: 'No butterflies' for Tom Brady in first scrimmage with Bucs

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Ronald Jones and Carlton Davis left Buccaneers practice with minor injuries on Friday. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams lines up for a play in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

Patriots' Joejuan Williams getting reps at safety

The New England Patriots drafted Joejuan Williams as a cornerback but he's been working with the safeties, Mike Giardi reported.
Ravens cancel practice Friday for unifying session surrounding social justice reform
news

Ravens cancel practice Friday for unifying session surrounding social justice reform

The Ravens canceled their morning scheduled practice. Instead, the team will perform a "unifying session surrounding social justice reform." Others could follow once again.
Stephen Jones: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb not looking like a rookie 
news

Stephen Jones: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb not looking like a rookie 

Thus far in Dallas training camp, CeeDee Lamb has reportedly looked the part of a future star. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was asked on KLDR-FM whether Lamb looked like a rookie during practices.

Ravens confident DeShon Elliott can replace Earl Thomas 
news

Ravens confident DeShon Elliott can replace Earl Thomas 

The Baltimore Ravens have a starting safety spot to fill after the sudden departure of Earl Thomas, but DeShon Elliott is out to prove he can fulfill the role.
Ravens call for arrest of police who killed Breonna Taylor, shot Jacob Blake in statement
news

Ravens call for arrest of police who killed Breonna Taylor, shot Jacob Blake in statement

On a day rife with calls and action for social reform, the Ravens delivered an emphatic team statement that called for, among other things, the arrest and charges for the police officers responsible for the killing of Breonna Taylor and the shooting of Jacob Blake. 
Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard: Sitting out regular-season game an option
news

Saquon Barkley, Sterling Shepard: Sitting out regular-season game an option

Giants running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Sterling Shepard both told reporters the team has not ruled out potentially sitting out a regular-season game, following in the footsteps of players from the NBA, WNBA and other professional sports leagues.
Steelers, Eagles will not host fans to start season
news

Steelers, Eagles will not host fans to start season

The Steelers and Eagles announced they will not permit fans at home games to open the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL