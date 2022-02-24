Kenny Moore with Colts at Pro Bowl: 'Why are we here?'

The Indianapolis Colts' 2021 campaign was defined by a late-season collapse that saw them miss the postseason following a 26-11 loss in Week 18 to the three-win Jacksonville Jaguars.

The failure left a bitter taste in the mouths of Indy players, including corner Kenny Moore﻿, who said his experience at the Pro Bowl, along with six Colts teammates, left him struggling for answers.

"We were eating breakfast and it was a table full of Colts," Moore recently told the team's official website. "And I'm just like, why are we here?"

The Colts had six players at the Pro Bowl: Moore, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner﻿, center Ryan Kelly﻿, linebacker Darius Leonard﻿, long snapper Luke Rhodes﻿, running back Jonathan Taylor and left guard Quenton Nelson﻿, who did not play.

The host of Pro Bowlers underscored the disappointment in Indy.

"There was another time when we were taking pictures after Saturday's practice -- it was the last practice before we go to the game," Moore said. "And we took a group picture, and I was just like, dang, we have all this talent."

The Colts boast a solid foundation to overcome their failures in 2022, but questions remain. The biggest question is whether Indy will move on from quarterback Carson Wentz, who many fans blame for the collapse. But other areas also need to be addressed this offseason, including the receiver room, pass rush and offensive line.