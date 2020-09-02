Lions looking to extend WR Kenny Golladay, but no deal imminent

The Detroit Lions will continue to try to lock up their key players.
After wrapping up an extension with left tackle Taylor Decker on Tuesday, the Lions will now likely turn their attention to star receiver Kenny Golladay.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the two sides have not yet begun contract talks, and no deal is imminent, but those discussions may now begin, per a source informed of the situation.
Lions GM Bob Quinn has gotten several deals done right before the start of the season in the past, and nailing down Golladay would be a big move with 11 days until the season opener.
With talks not yet kicking off, sides will have to work in earnest, with Quinn not prone to negotiate during the season.
A third-round pick out of Northern Illinois, Golladay is coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons and led all wideouts with 11 TD catches in 2019. At 6-foot-4, Golladay is a downfield threat who can fight for contested catches.
Matthew Stafford's go-to target has said he wants to remain in Detroit long-term. Set to enter the final year of his rookie contract earning $2.1 million, Golladay is worth oodles more. While not in the upper-echelon of receivers like Julio Jones or Michael Thomas, Golladay's negotiation could provide an interesting blueprint for the next round of WR contracts depending on where his deal lands -- if Detroit can get it done before being forced to wield the franchise tag this offseason.