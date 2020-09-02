Lions looking to extend WR Kenny Golladay, but no deal imminent

The Detroit Lions will continue to try to lock up their key players.

After wrapping up an extension with left tackle Taylor Decker on Tuesday, the Lions will now likely turn their attention to star receiver Kenny Golladay.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the two sides have not yet begun contract talks, and no deal is imminent, but those discussions may now begin, per a source informed of the situation.

Lions GM Bob Quinn has gotten several deals done right before the start of the season in the past, and nailing down Golladay would be a big move with 11 days until the season opener.

With talks not yet kicking off, sides will have to work in earnest, with Quinn not prone to negotiate during the season.

A third-round pick out of Northern Illinois, Golladay is coming off back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons and led all wideouts with 11 TD catches in 2019. At 6-foot-4, Golladay is a downfield threat who can fight for contested catches.