Kenny Britt's juggling grab is best of Week 6

Keenum's pass dropped in just beyond the outstretched arm of Bademosi and into Britt's right hand. The wide receiver held the ball close to his chest as he fell to the ground, only to seemingly lose control of the pigskin after being touched down. His ensuing bobble was theatrical, albeit unnecessary, as his initial grab had secured a Rams first down on a 47-yard pass play. L.A. went on to tie the game five plays later.