Kenny Britt's juggling grab is best of Week 6

Published: Oct 18, 2016

Don't give up. Don't ever give up.

Kenny Britt learned on Sunday that with patience and persistence great things are possible. Though the Los Angeles Rams may have lost a three-point game to the Detroit Lions, their second in two weeks, their leading wide receiver hauled in one winner of a catch.

Britt's juggling grab against the Lions topped Week 6's Top "Performance Moments of the Week", presented by Bridgestone.

Down seven with 9:49 to go in the third quarter, the Rams were looking to strike back after Matthew Stafford led the Lions on a quick 60-yard touchdown drive to take the lead. On the first play of the drive, Rams quarterback Case Keenum made a play-action fake to Todd Gurley and dropped back to pass to Britt. The wideout had beaten cornerback Johnson Bademosi, but the corner was closing fast along with help from safety Glover Quin.

Keenum's pass dropped in just beyond the outstretched arm of Bademosi and into Britt's right hand. The wide receiver held the ball close to his chest as he fell to the ground, only to seemingly lose control of the pigskin after being touched down. His ensuing bobble was theatrical, albeit unnecessary, as his initial grab had secured a Rams first down on a 47-yard pass play. L.A. went on to tie the game five plays later.

Also on the countdown: Kendall Wright shows off the right stuff on a diving touchdown. ... Odell wins in football and in love. ... Arrelious Benn emerges from irrelevance to secure Jacksonville's second-straight win.

