Kenny Britt, Jared Cook: Rams WRs 'love' Nick Foles

While Sam Bradford is limited to 7-on-7 drills with the Eagles, his former team is warming up to new quarterback Nick Foles.
"We love him," wide receiver Kenny Britt said, via the Associated Press, after Rams OTAs opened on Thursday. "Great deep ball, he puts it on the money every time.
"He can throw every pass in the book."
"I'm so glad he's here. I love that he's here," Cook said Friday, via the team's official website. "I love what he brings to us, and I love the fact that he's just an up tempo, positive guy."
Coach Jeff Fisher added that the coaching staff has "just really been pleased" with their new quarterback.
Foles sports an impressive 14-4 record with a 40:12 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the past two years. All other quarterbacks in Chip Kelly's Eagles offense have gone 6-8 with a 19:18 TD-to-INT ratio.
On the flip side, Foles regressed in a major way last season, showing sloppy footwork and missing open receivers. The difference in ball placement between Foles and Sanchez was striking.
Despite Foles' league-leading 119.2 passer rating in 2013, the Eagles had reportedly decided by November of last season that Foles wasn't the solution under center.
It will be interesting to track the progress of Foles and Bradford after the two quarterbacks were swapped in a rare challenge trade three months ago.
