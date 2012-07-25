Kenny Britt, Frank Gore face declining fantasy football value

Michael Fabiano: Remember when Luke Skywalker blew up the Death Star in "Star Wars: A New Hope"? He didn't completely destroy the space station, but he sure did come close. This latest arrest for Britt was the fantasy football equivalent -- his value hasn't been dealt an Alderaan-ian blow, but it has taken a hit. (On a Star Wars kick today -- apologies!) When you consider that he's been arrested eight times since 2009, I'd say his chances of not being suspended by the NFL are slim to none (he might have been suspended already had his previous three off-field incidents not happened during the lockout). It's anyone's guess how many games he'll get, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's very significant. With that said, I have dropped Britt to No. 38 among wide receivers with the expectation that a suspension is imminent. Until we find out his fate, Britt isn't worth more than a middle- to late-round choice.