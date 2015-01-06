Around the NFL

Kenny Britt 'definitely' wants to play for Rams in '15

Published: Jan 06, 2015 at 04:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Set to hit free agency, veteran wideout Kenny Britt hopes to see his happy union with the St. Louis Rams continue.

"I definitely want to come back here," Britt said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "This is a young team. It's a great young team. They've just scratched the surface on what their abilities could be. ... I want to see 'em grow even more. I hope I can be a part of that."

After five seasons in Tennessee littered with off-the-field issues, Britt produced a career-high 48 catches over 16 starts in 2014. We don't expect teams to come running for him on the open market, especially if Rams coach Jeff Fisher is intent on keeping him around.

St. Louis has burnt a rash of high draft picks on young receivers, but the franchise has struggled to find a bona fide No. 1 target. Behind Britt -- the team's leading wideout with 748 yards -- Stedman Bailey, Brian Quick, Tavon Austin and Chris Givens all finished the year with fewer than 450 yards.

It would help, of course, for the Rams to finally find a franchise quarterback.

