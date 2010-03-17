Kennedy agrees to terms with Vikings, will return for third season

Published: Mar 17, 2010 at 01:05 PM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Jimmy Kennedy will return to the Minnesota Vikings next season.

The Vikings announced Wednesday that they have agreed to terms to bring back the reserve defensive tackle for a third season with the team.

Kennedy was the 12th overall draft pick by the St. Louis Rams in 2003, and he bounced around to the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars before finding a home with the Vikings. He has emerged as a valued backup to aging starter Pat Williams.

Kennedy started one game in 2009 and had a career-best nine tackles in that game. Kennedy tied his career high with three sacks last season.

The unrestricted free agent also visited the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

