Kendall Wright, Seth Roberts lead Week 8 spot starts

The Broncos draw the Chargers for their Week 8 matchup, but play in Denver this time around. San Diego's defense looks like it is starting to get better, especially when it comes to rushing the passer with the full integration of top draft pick Joey Bosa. However, they still have some question marks when it comes to slowing down running backs. The Chargers rank 21st in Football Outsiders' run defense DVOA and have allowed 563 yards on the ground at a 4.08 per carry average. They also lead the NFL with 61 receptions allowed to running backs, which could bring Booker into play. Although he only racked up four yards on Monday night, he split the passing down snaps with Anderson, getting 12 while the veteran took 13.