Kendall Wright on Titans' woes: I'm beyond frustrated

The 1-3 Titans have shown plenty of progress this season, though progress doesn't necessarily placate some veterans and Nashville mainstays thatare tired of losing.
Delanie Walker, Perrish Cox and Zach Brown have all offered up a public eye-rolling of sorts, according to ESPN.com, and after the Titans' 14-13 loss to Buffalo on Sunday, Kendall Wright decided to toss his hat into the ring.
"I'm beyond frustrated," Wright said, via The Tennessean. "I don't feel like I'm being able to do what I can do until late in games. I feel like I'm a good receiver and I feel like I've been open and I can beat the DBs or whoever is (covering) me, but I haven't really been given the opportunity I've been looking for."
The unhappiness continued, via ESPN.com, in a long and winding complaint about his lack of relevance.
The sentiment from Wright is understood. Wright is a former first-round pick with one year remaining on his rookie deal and no real evidence suggesting he should be inked to a mega-deal after that. This isn't his fault necessarily; he's been at the whim of a parade of bad quarterbacks over the years.
But Marcus Mariota is slowly becoming one of the better quarterbacks in the game. If Wright is open, there's a much better chance Mariota is going to find him than Zach Mettenberger or Ryan Fitzpatrick or Matt Hasselbeck or anyone else.
Through four games, Wright has 16 catches for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers are better in terms of yards and scores already than each of his first three years.
This all goes to say that yes, Mariota needs to get him the ball more, but Wright also needs to exercise some patience. No matter how hard that may be after three miserable years, this is the best situation he's been in so far and he needs to make the best of it.