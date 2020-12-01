Kendall Hinton's LinkedIn page needs an update

Published: Dec 01, 2020 at 10:09 AM
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

Kendall Hinton's month started off with a job search. It ended with two promotions. 

That's an inspiring LinkedIn post waiting to happen. But until the Broncos rookie updates his page, his 384 connections won't know he became the NFL's first position player to start at QB in 55 years.

They'll just think he's still an aspiring medical salesman.

It's jarring to see this profile and see where Hinton's career is now. Hinton really was pursuing a post-football career in medical sales, according to Yahoo Sports' Henry Bushnell. The Broncos only signed him to its practice squad on Nov. 4.

Three weeks later, with Broncos QBs ﻿Drew Lock﻿ , Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles all ruled out with COVID-19 concerns, the Wake Forest product was promoted to Denver's emergency starting QB.

Broncos Vic Fangio said Hinton had "a two-, three-, four-hour window" to get up to speed. In addition to that time crunch and the Saints standout defense, this is what he was up against:

Medical salespeople must feel pressure in their line of work. Do they feel a 300-pound lineman landing on top of them? Do they have to learn a completely new job in a day?

Profile update or not, LinkedIn recruiters should line up for Hinton now. Any company would be lucky to have that kind of team-first player on its payroll.

