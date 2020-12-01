Kendall Hinton's LinkedIn page needs an update

It's jarring to see this profile and see where Hinton's career is now. Hinton really was pursuing a post-football career in medical sales, according to Yahoo Sports' Henry Bushnell. The Broncos only signed him to its practice squad on Nov. 4.

Three weeks later, with Broncos QBs ﻿Drew Lock﻿ , Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles all ruled out with COVID-19 concerns, the Wake Forest product was promoted to Denver's emergency starting QB.