Kendall Hinton's LinkedIn page needs an update

It's jarring to see this profile and see where Hinton's career is now. Hinton really was pursuing a post-football career in medical sales, according to Yahoo Sports' Henry Bushnell. The Broncos only signed him to its practice squad on Nov. 4.

Three weeks later, with Broncos QBs Drew Lock , Brett Rypien, and Blake Bortles all ruled out with COVID-19 concerns, the Wake Forest product was promoted to Denver's emergency starting QB.