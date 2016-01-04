Kenbrell Thompkins deep ball a painful Jets 'What if'

If Thompkins holds onto the ball, it becomes the most famous touchdown reception in Jets history. He becomes a local hero, the unheralded receiver who made the play that saved a storybook season. Who knows what a 73-yard miracle score would have meant to Gang Green? In a wide-open AFC, the Jets had as good a shot as anyone to get to Santa Clara. Maybe it goes down as the catalyst that ended a 47-year Super Bowl drought.