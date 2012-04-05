Ken Williams: 'Best I'm never in a room' with Gregg Williams

When San Francisco 49ers fans bombarded his son with death threats after the team's NFC Championship Game loss to the New York Giants, Ken Williams said it wasn't surprising, given the unfortunate nature of America's sports culture.
The fact that 49ers wide receiver Kyle Williams, who has a history of concussions, was a target for then-New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williamsduring an address to his players the night before January's divisional-round playoff game is a whole other matter.
"As you have seen, Kyle Williams is a man's man and has shown himself more than capable of answering on his own behalf," Ken Williams, the Chicago White Sox's general manager, said in a statement, via the Chicago Tribune. "He has definite feelings on the subject but has chosen to remain committed to providing all his answers to any questions on the field next season. Knowing this young man's intestinal fortitude, I doubt anyone will get him to waver from his position.
"To answer the questions directed specifically to me, as a father first and foremost, I am glad to report Kyle's concussion tests have been extremely positive and we are grateful he is ready and anxious to get back to competition. Personally, suspension or not, it's probably best I'm never in a room with (Gregg) Williams and wonder if such an order crosses the lines of the aggressive, competitive spirit we all know and love about the sport and leans closer to a criminal act and therefore litigious matter.
"Putting aside my fatherly feelings and my sports executive hat on, I have tremendous respect and admiration for the league in general, the 49er organization and Trent Balke and Jim Harbaugh in particular. I have no doubt they are monitoring the situation very closely and will take the appropriate actions should they deem it necessary in this matter."
Williams isn't the only one who has wondered if criminal action could be taken against the people involved in the Saints' "bounty" scandal. The NFL Players Association told the players involved there is a possibility they could face criminal charges. However, Gabe Feldman, a law professor and director of the Tulane Sports Law Program, said shortly after the NFL made its investigation public that he didn't expect any criminal or civil legal action specifically tied to the bounties.