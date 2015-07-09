Ken Stabler's NFL career worthy of Pro Football Hall of Fame

There is a caveat, though. The man Stabler was traded for, the guy who was supposed to be a superior quarterback for Oakland in 1980, was not the man who authored the victory ... or the one who won Super Bowl XV. That was backup Jim Plunkett. And even though Plunkett won another ring with the team in the decade, he never started a full season for the Raiders. The team persisted to have signal-caller woes for 20 years, until Rich Gannon started playing lights-out football for the franchise. He won the league MVP in 2002, becoming the first Raider QB to bring home the NFL's most prestigious individual honor since, you guessed it, Stabler.