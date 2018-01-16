Around the NFL

Ken Norton Jr. named Seahawks defensive coordinator

Published: Jan 16, 2018 at 10:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Ken Norton Jr. is reuniting with Pete Carroll.

With Kris Richard on his way out of Seattle, Norton is returning to the Seahawks as the team's defensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday. Norton served as the team's linebackers coach from 2010-2014 before leaving to become Oakland's defensive coordinator in 2015.

In addition to Norton, the team named former Colts quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer as its new offensive coordinator and Mike Solari as its offensive line coach.

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers might jump out of their seats and say "wait, but he just joined our staff!" That's correct -- Norton's hiring as assistant head coach on Kyle Shanahan's staff was announced Jan. 8 -- but Norton has an out in his contract that allows him to take the Seattle defensive coordinator job, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

The 49ers released a statement acknowledging Norton's consideration of external opportunities.

"Last week, Ken was presented with an opportunity to once again coordinate a defense," Shanahan said. "Because of how we feel about Ken as a coach, we understand and respect his desire to pursue the position."

Norton has history with Carroll that stretches beyond the NFL. The former linebacker served as linebackers coach under Carroll at USC from 2004-2009 before leaving with Carroll for Seattle in 2010. The assistant rode the wave caused by Seattle's defensive success to his defensive coordinator position with the Raiders, but after a second-straight disappointing season -- even in Oakland's 12-4 2016 campaign, the team finished 26th in yards allowed per game -- he found himself on the way out alongside fired head coach Jack Del Rio.

Norton is returning to a familiar boss in a familiar place with a defense that is built to continue its upper-third play in 2018. That same unit retains proven personnel playing in a scheme Norton knows quite well, making this an ideal move for the coach who had to know this was a possibility all along, considering the reported terms of his contract.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bruce Arians: Rob Gronkowski 'in the best shape he's been in, in a few years'

In one game in 2021, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ already looks better than he did at any point in 2020. The 32-year-old tight end looked like he was in 2015 form in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys. 
news

Ravens adding another RB to the mix, expected to sign Latavius Murray

With Ravens running back Gus Edwards out for the season with an ACL injury, former Saints running back Latavius Murray is expected to sign with Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport. 
news

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein on misses: 'No excuses... If I did my job, we win that game'

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein missed two field goals and an extra point in Dallas' 31-29 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott picks up where he left off in first game since ankle injury

Dak Prescott didn't throw for nearly a month of the preseason. He was on a pitch count when he finally resumed two weeks ago. There were no such limitations Thursday, as the Pro Bowl QB starred in the Cowboys' narrow loss to the Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Buccaneers' season-opening win over Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went back and forth with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL season in enthralling fashion on Thursday, but it was the reigning Super Bowl championship who started the season with a victory.
news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "NFL Kickoff Game 2021"
news

T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M 

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. 
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick 'paying attention' to T.J. Watt-Steelers negotiations with UFA looming in 2023

Pittsburgh's handling of the ongoing T.J. Watt situation could end up impacting how safety Minkah's Fitzpatrick handles his own pending contract situation.
news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards suffer torn ACLs in practice

Horrible injury news has once again impacted the Ravens ahead of the season opener as running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters went down at Thursday's practice with serious injuries. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 9

Curtis Samuel may be unavailable for Washington's Week 1 showdown against the Chargers. Plus, other news from around the NFL ahead of Thursday's kickoff.
news

John Harbaugh: 'There's a chance' Le'Veon Bell plays in Ravens' opener vs. Raiders

﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ has only been a member of the Ravens for one day, but he just might suit up Monday in Baltimore's Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Andy Dalton focused on Rams, not Fields hype: 'The worst thing you can do is look over your shoulder'

Chicago Bears fans have not hidden their desire to see first-round rookie ﻿Justin Fields﻿ start under center. Starter Andy Dalton is choosing to focus more on the opportunity that's in front of him.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW