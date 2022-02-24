Around the NFL

Ken Burrough, Oilers great and Pro Bowl WR, passes away at 73

Published: Feb 24, 2022 at 05:27 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Ken Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Oilers, died Thursday at the age of 73, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced.

Burrough was drafted 10th overall out of Texas Southern by the New Orleans Saints in 1970, but after missing multiple games in his rookie campaign, was traded to Houston ahead of the 1971 season.

The receiver spent 11 of his 12 years in the NFL with the Oilers. Among his accomplishments, Burrough led the league in receiving yards (1,063) in 1975, en route to his first of two Pro Bowl appearances (1977).

The last player to wear No. 00, Burrough finished his career in 1981 with 421 receptions, 7,102 receiving yards and 50 total touchdowns in 156 games played. He has the third-most receiving yards (6,906) and is tied for the second-most receiving TDs (47) in Oilers/Titans history.

Burrough was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals on same page, moving forward 

Following Instagram cleanses and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cardinals are on the same page and the goal in Glendale is moving forward, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Thursday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 24

Tony Jefferson closed out the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He'll begin the 2022 league year with them, too. The Ravens announced Thursday they have re-signed the veteran safety.
news

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning to Chiefs on one-year deal

Eric Bieniemy, whose contract had expired, is returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Jeffri Chadiha reported Thursday. Bieniemy is signing a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Falcons hire former Bears GM Ryan Pace as senior personnel executive

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace has joined the Falcons as a senior personnel executive working under GM Terry Fontenot, the team announced Thursday. 
news

Kenny Moore with Colts at Pro Bowl: 'Why are we here?'

The Colts' 2021 campaign was defined by a late-season collapse that saw them miss the postseason following a 26-11 loss in Week 18 to the three-win Jaguars.
news

Patriots QB Mac Jones focused on 'ways to be a better quarterback' in second season

Mac Jones﻿ enjoyed a successful rookie season, outperforming the rest of his draft class as the Patriots returned to the playoffs. But the quarterback isn't resting on his laurels this offseason.
news

Dolphins to 'tailor' offense around QB Tua Tagovailoa's strengths

The commitment to Tua Tagovailoa extends to molding the entire offense around what best suits the former No. 5 overall pick, according to new quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell.
news

Rams OL Andrew Whitworth 'leaning towards' retiring, waiting 'couple of weeks' to make final decision

Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth continues to mull his future and though he's leaning toward retirement, he'll take "another couple of weeks" to make his decision. 
news

Saints promote Ryan Nielsen, Kris Richard to co-defensive coordinator 

The New Orleans Saints continue to promote from within, as they've promoted secondary coach Kris Richard and assistant head coach/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to co-defensive coordinators. 
news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates hopes to sign long-term deal, avoid tag: 'You only get one shot at this'

Decisions must be made between Jessie Bates and the Bengals in the coming weeks, with the fourth-year safety eligible for the franchise tag or free agency. After breaking out in 2020 and taking a star turn in the 2021 playoffs, Bates wants to re-sign with Cincinnati but avoid playing under the tag.
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers domino 'has to fall' before we go down other avenues

Everything in Green Bay this offseason hinges on Aaron Rodgers' decision. A fact that Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst conceded when talking to reporters Wednesday.
