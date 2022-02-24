Ken Burrough, Oilers great and Pro Bowl WR, passes away at 73

Ken Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Oilers, died Thursday at the age of 73, the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced.

Burrough was drafted 10th overall out of Texas Southern by the New Orleans Saints in 1970, but after missing multiple games in his rookie campaign, was traded to Houston ahead of the 1971 season.

The receiver spent 11 of his 12 years in the NFL with the Oilers. Among his accomplishments, Burrough led the league in receiving yards (1,063) in 1975, en route to his first of two Pro Bowl appearances (1977).

The last player to wear No. 00, Burrough finished his career in 1981 with 421 receptions, 7,102 receiving yards and 50 total touchdowns in 156 games played. He has the third-most receiving yards (6,906) and is tied for the second-most receiving TDs (47) in Oilers/Titans history.