Kelvin Benjamin is healthy and at 'perfect' weight

The second-year wide receiver told reporters at his inaugural football camp that he's feeling healthy and in good physical condition with the opening of training camp just days away.
Benjamin missed 10 of Carolina's 14 offseason practices with hamstring issues. That led to Panthers coach Ron Rivera openly questioning if Benjamin carrying extra weight led to the injuries.
Benjamin, who played at 245 pounds as a rookie, said he's at a "perfect" weight right now and that his hamstrings have healed.
Rivera said at a charity golf event this week that he'd received good reports on Benjamin's health and fitness and expects him to be ready when the Panthers open camp on July 30. Benjamin's comments on Friday echo that sentiment.
