Around the NFL

Kelvin Benjamin: 'I didn't know you could tie in the NFL'

Published: Oct 13, 2014 at 03:41 AM

The best part about tie games in the NFL is that there is inevitably one player on the field who didn't know it was possible.

Back in 2008, it was Donovan McNabb and the Philadelphia Eagles, some of whom admitted to asking team trainers during a game if overtime could end in a tie.

On Sunday, it was rookie Kelvin Benjamin after his Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals ended Sunday's contest knotted at 37-37.

"I didn't know you could tie in the NFL," Benjamin told The Charlotte Observer following the game.

Unlike that 2008 Eagles team, though, there seemed to be enough urgency on the Carolina sideline to try and win the game despite Ron Rivera's hesitancy to live up to his nickname and pass up a field goal.

Benjamin still has a lot to learn, but at least he has the talent to back it up. He caught his fourth touchdown pass of the season on Sunday and should have had his fifth, too, if not for a questionable pushoff call.

We recap all the Week 6 action on a jaunty edition of the "Around The NFL Podcast." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

