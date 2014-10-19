Kelvin Benjamin cleared to play for Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers rookie wideout Kelvin Benjamin has been cleared to play after passing concussion protocolthis week, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
The news will be welcome for Cam Newton, who seems to be finding a groove with the 6-foot-5 first-round pick. Benjamin caught seven of eight targets against the Bengals last Sunday and added his fourth touchdown of the season.
