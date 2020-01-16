Kellen Moore to keep calling plays under McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys made a change at the top but they plan to take the "if ain't broke, don't fix it" approach with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
While speaking to the media Thursday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy informed reporters that Moore will continue on as the team's playcaller, a role he served in last season under Jason Garrett.
"I'm confident that Kellen can still be the play caller. That's the path we're going down," he said, via the team's official website.
McCarthy also plans to maintain another form of continuity by keeping the offense's terminology the same.
Ensuring Moore that he would remain the play-caller is "one of the ways Dallas lured him back from other job offers," according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Moore had been considering becoming the OC at the University of Washington earlier this month, per Rapoport, but McCarthy and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have effectively slammed that door shut.
"Kellen was someone that I was watching from afar, regardless of which opportunity worked out for myself personally," McCarthy said. "The opportunity to work with Kellen was something I was going to pursue either way."
In Moore's first year as OC in 2018, Dallas finished first in total offense and averaged 27.1 points per game, the sixth-highest mark in the league. Dak Prescott enjoyed the best statistical year of his career, as well, posting 4,902 passing yards and 30 pass TDs while leading the Cowboys to an 8-8 record.
In an appearance on the Shan and RJ Show on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Jan. 10, McCarthy addressed his approach to crafting his new coaching staff.
"I'm coming from an opportunity that was for 13 years so I've had a year to reflect on every component of my coaching staff and job responsibility description," McCarthy said. "So, as we start to build this new staff, a lot of those experiences and thoughts will be applied. Right now, I'm just looking to build the best staff, a great staff here to make sure our players are getting everything they need to win."
When asked at the time about whether or not he'll be calling plays, McCarthy said, "We're looking at everything. I love calling plays but every decision that will be made will be in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys."
Having Moore continue to develop in a prominent role as a coach, as well continuing to teach Prescott, appears to be a move that's in the best interest of all parties involved.
"I enjoy calling plays. I've had a lot of success doing it. But when I looked at the big picture, the opportunities that I've interviewed for, this was the one that the quarterback was established," he said Thursday. "His relationship with Kellen is important to me, and I think it's something we can definitely build off of."