Around the NFL

Kellen Moore to keep calling plays under McCarthy

Published: Jan 16, 2020 at 10:59 AM

The Dallas Cowboys made a change at the top but they plan to take the "if ain't broke, don't fix it" approach with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

While speaking to the media Thursday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy informed reporters that Moore will continue on as the team's playcaller, a role he served in last season under Jason Garrett.

"I'm confident that Kellen can still be the play caller. That's the path we're going down," he said, via the team's official website.

McCarthy also plans to maintain another form of continuity by keeping the offense's terminology the same.

Ensuring Moore that he would remain the play-caller is "one of the ways Dallas lured him back from other job offers," according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Moore had been considering becoming the OC at the University of Washington earlier this month, per Rapoport, but McCarthy and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have effectively slammed that door shut.

"Kellen was someone that I was watching from afar, regardless of which opportunity worked out for myself personally," McCarthy said. "The opportunity to work with Kellen was something I was going to pursue either way."

In Moore's first year as OC in 2018, Dallas finished first in total offense and averaged 27.1 points per game, the sixth-highest mark in the league. Dak Prescott enjoyed the best statistical year of his career, as well, posting 4,902 passing yards and 30 pass TDs while leading the Cowboys to an 8-8 record.

After serving as play-caller for the bulk of his 13 years with the Packers, McCarthy's willingness to concede those duties to Moore is a major development that bodes well for the Cowboys as they plug holes and define roles ahead of the first season of the McCarthy era.

In an appearance on the Shan and RJ Show on Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan on Jan. 10, McCarthy addressed his approach to crafting his new coaching staff.

"I'm coming from an opportunity that was for 13 years so I've had a year to reflect on every component of my coaching staff and job responsibility description," McCarthy said. "So, as we start to build this new staff, a lot of those experiences and thoughts will be applied. Right now, I'm just looking to build the best staff, a great staff here to make sure our players are getting everything they need to win."

When asked at the time about whether or not he'll be calling plays, McCarthy said, "We're looking at everything. I love calling plays but every decision that will be made will be in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys."

Having Moore continue to develop in a prominent role as a coach, as well continuing to teach Prescott, appears to be a move that's in the best interest of all parties involved.

"I enjoy calling plays. I've had a lot of success doing it. But when I looked at the big picture, the opportunities that I've interviewed for, this was the one that the quarterback was established," he said Thursday. "His relationship with Kellen is important to me, and I think it's something we can definitely build off of."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered knee sprain in Super Bowl LVI, won't need offseason surgery

Some encouraging news for the Bengals following a disheartening loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI: The knee injury that star quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ suffered in the second half of the game apparently isn't serious.
news

Patriots name Matt Groh to replace Dave Ziegler as director of player personnel

Bill Belichick has located his new top personnel man. The Patriots named Matt Groh their next director of player personnel. Groh will assume the duties vacated by Dave Ziegler, who is now the Raiders' general manager.
news

Super Bowl LVI averages audience of 112.3 million viewers, is most-watched show in five years

An estimated 112.3 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC, Telemundo and multiple digital platforms, up from 2021 and capping a stirring playoff schedule for the NFL.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf undergoes foot surgery to remove screw from previous procedure

DK Metcalf﻿ is on the mend from foot surgery. The Seahawks' talented young receiver recently had a screw from a previous procedure removed from his left foot, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Tom Brady hopeful Rob Gronkowski continues to play despite QB's retirement: 'He can certainly do it'

﻿Tom Brady﻿, whose move to Tampa Bay in 2020 drew Rob Gronkowski out of a one-year retirement, believes the four-time All-Pro tight end has plenty left to give the game.
news

Larry Fitzgerald says Cooper Kupp's postseason trumps '08 run: 'I got memories, he's got hardware'

Similarities abound between Larry Fitzgerald's 2008 playoff run and the one that ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ just completed. But for Fitzgerald, the postseason Kupp delivered bested his own.
news

Rams coach Sean McVay 'enjoying this moment,' not focused on coaching future: 'We'll see'

Asked if he will return to coach the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams next season, the 36-year-old Sean McVay told Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times: "We'll see."
news

John Madden memorial celebrates life of legendary Hall of Famer

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, former NFL coach and current NFL Network analyst Steve Mariucci, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and Madden's son, Mike, were among the myriad speakers who paid tribute in a celebration of John Madden's life -- One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden -- at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland, California. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Feb. 14

Former Pro Bowl linebacker Antonio Pierce being hired as Raiders linebackers coach, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray releases statement: 'All of this nonsense is not what I'm about' 

Amid Instagram scrubs and reports of immaturity and a lack of leadership, Arizona Cardinals quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ returned to social media Monday afternoon and released a statement professing his love for the game, his focus on improvement and tabbing the recent histrionics as "nonsense." 
news

Ravens DL Calais Campbell says he's 'definitely not retiring' 

In the aftermath of Super Bowl LVI, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle ﻿Calais Campbell﻿ put to rest any speculation that he will retire, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be back in 2022 as a Raven, or in a different uniform.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. believed to have suffered torn ACL in Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over Bengals

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is believed to have suffered a torn left ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win over the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Beckham left the game in the second quarter with the injury and did not return.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW