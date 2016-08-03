Kellen Moore breaks ankle, will have surgery today

The team drafted Dak Prescott in the fourth round of this year's draft. His "Welcome to the Cowboys" moment came after practice ended. He made extra throws for five minutes with coach Jason Garrett. Fans yelled from the crowd: "You are our new No. 2, Dak!" And then he was swarmed after practice by over 30 media members wanting to speak to him, just 20 minutes after he theoretically moved up the depth chart. The team also has 2015 undrafted free agent Jameill Showers on the team.