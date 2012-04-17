Kellen Clemens reportedly re-signs with St. Louis Rams

Quarterback Kellen Clemens has re-signed with the St. Louis Rams on a one-year contract, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Clemens will retain his position as Sam Bradford's backup. The Rams also worked out free-agent Dennis Dixon in their search for a backup signal-caller.
Clemens started the Rams' final three games last season in place of Bradford, who missed six games with a high ankle sprain.
The six-year veteran from Oregon went 0-3, throwing for 546 yards, two touchdowns and an itnerception on 48-of-91 passing.